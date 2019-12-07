|
|
Robert C. "Sim" Simpson, of Plymouth, died December 2, 2019, at the age of 67. Son of the late Clayton and Gladys (Cox) Simpson, he was the husband of the late Mary (Craig) Simpson. He was raised in Holbrook and is survived by his sister, Audrey Simpson Holmes and her husband Lee of East Bridgewater; his nephew, Eric Holmes of Winthrop; and his niece, Julie Forgit of East Bridgewater. He was the great-uncle to Emma, Nathaniel, Olivia and Charlotte. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Rosie; and many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend an open house gathering on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the family's home in East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019