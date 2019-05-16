|
|
Robert Bob F. Burrell, age 74 of Plymouth, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on May 11, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Donna L. (Manus) Burrell of Plymouth. He was the loving father of Robert Jason Burrell and his wife Julia of Boston and Megan Ciccolo and her husband Brian of Hanover. He was the cherished grandfather of Emery and Eloise Burrell of Boston and Bella and Luca Ciccolo of Hanover. Bob was born on November 6, 1944 in Passaic, NJ to Robert and Margaret (Tymeson) Burrell. He graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA. He worked for thirty-four years as an Engineering Manager with Exxon Corporation. Bob honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, traveling and working around the house using his handy man skills to repair anything that was in need. He loved old cars and attending the car shows. He was the proud owner of a 1965 Corvette. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.lung.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 16 to May 23, 2019