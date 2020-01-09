|
Robert Francis "Reggie" Ruggiero, 80, of Plymouth passed away on January 3, 2020. Born in Plymouth, October 17, 1939, he was the devoted son of the late Louis James and Veronica O'Tilda (Freyermuth) Ruggiero. Robert was educated in Plymouth schools, a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1957. He worked as a concrete mixer driver for most of his life, for both Malaguti Brothers and South Eastern Concrete Company a total of 38 years. He loved hunting, especially for deer on Nantucket, enjoyed ice fishing and working in his yard and vegetable garden. He was also an avid sports fan and followed all of the New England teams. Some of his cherished memories were those of family gatherings at Smelt Pond and his travels to Florida with his partner Joann. Bobby was the loving father of Michael Ruggiero of Kingston and Lynn (Craig) Taylor of Plymouth. He was the beloved brother of Paul (Cynthia) Ruggiero of Plymouth; the cherished uncle of Anthony and Angela Ruggiero; as well as the great-uncle of Mason and Veronica. He also leaves his dearest grandchildren, Emma and Jeremy Taylor. Reggie was predeceased by his longtime partner, Joann (Carreau) Malone in 2018. A private visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 40, Plymouth, MA. For online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020