Robert Grant Barnes, 83, a resident of Cotuit, MA since 2006, died at his home on July 9, 2020. Born September 10, 1936 in Boston, MA to James W. and Rita (Beck) Barnes and raised in Weymouth, he was a graduate of Massachusetts Military Academy and the Massachusetts Police Academy. Robert worked as an Assistant Sheriff for the Town of Plymouth before retirement. He was a long-time elected member of the Plymouth Planning Board, a member of the Plymouth Masonic Lodge, and he also served as a commissioned officer in the Massachusetts National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Pray Barnes and his brother, James Barnes. He is survived by his wife Sharon Maher Barnes of the home, daughters Lauren Kelley and Robyn Monska both of Plymouth and Amy Barnes of Beverly, stepson John of Cotuit; and grandchildren, Billie, Mary, Jeffrey and Jillian. For online guestbook please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.

