Robert Ian Ayling, 92, passed away peacefully at Newfield House on September 7, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Eve and his family. He is survived by his brother Jim (Olivia), his children, Meredith Shaw and Branson Ayling, and his grandchildren, Liam and Lara Shaw. Born in Sydney, Australia, Bob pursued his dream of an education in the U.S. He studied at Harvard and Boston Universities, where received his Doctorate in Social Ethics in 1965. After serving on the faculties of Northeastern University and the University of Maine, Bob joined the U.S. Government and had a long and distinguished career leading international development projects with VISTA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S Department of State. He worked in over 40 countries, including Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa, where he and Eve lived for almost 5 years. Bob dedicated his life to the betterment of the developing world. His was a life well lived. The family extends its gratitude to the staff at Newfield House, for their unending kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Wildlands Trust, 675 Long Pond Rd., Plymouth MA 02360 and The Purrfect Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 548, Medway MA 02053. Services will be private.



