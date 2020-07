Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert Irving Kelsey of Plymouth passed away Feb. 29, 2020 he leaves his wife, Hope Kelsey, son, Rick Kelsey & daughters, Kesley Damon, Tracy and Lisa Riefner, sisters, Linda, Barbara and Gail and families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store