|
|
Robert Joseph DAmbrosio Sr. of Cape Coral Florida, formerly of Plymouth, MA, died peacefully in his sleep at his home, on the morning of April 21, 2020. 'Bob' was the loving husband of Kathleen Kathy DAmbrosio and the father of Robert J DAmbrosio Jr of Plymouth,MA, Mary Cote and her husband Andy of Florida, and Scott DAmbrosio of Bourne, MA. Beloved grandfather of Reannan, Alessandra, and Maddison Cote, and Lauren, Nicholas, Rosa and Maria DAmbrosio. Having already lost his siblings Carol Crone and Joseph E. DAmbrosio, he is also survived by his brother- in-law Robert Crone of Plymouth, and sister-in-law Kathleen DAmbrosio of Plymouth, as well as many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston on May 20, 1938 he was the son of the late Joseph and Philomena (DiRocco) DAmbrosio. Educated at Plymouth High School, he was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 4, Boston, Massachusetts, for 61 years, from where he retired in 2003. He was a parishioner of St Bonaventure Church in Manomet for many years before moving to the parish of St Andrew in Florida in 2018. He had a great love for his family, dogs, the sea, boating and fishing. A funeral Mass at St Bonaventure Church in Manomet, and burial at Manomet Cemetery will take place at a later time. Memorial donations in his name may be made to . Please visit the online guest book at www.fullermetz.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020