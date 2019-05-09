|
Robert Joseph "Bob" Scott of Plymouth, Ma passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. Born on January 3, 1948 in Pittsburg, Pa, son of the late Daniel Francis Scott and Blanche Lowe (Richardson). He was the loving husband of Meredith A. Scott and father of Melissa A. Oomer and her husband Imran of South Boston, Ma and Daniel F. Scott and his wife Victoria A. Scott of South Boston, Ma. Grampy to Adrian S. Oomer and Amira A. Oomer, brother of Margaret Maguire; Daniel, Richard and Thomas Scott, along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose passion and pride for his family was unending. He was creative, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand. His gregarious and outgoing personality brought smiles to all those he met. He will always be remembered for the love he showered on those around him, his noble service time in the Army during the Vietnam war and his volunteer work at St. Kateri Tekakwitha and in the community. Visitation will be held on Sunday May 12, 2019 from 4-7pm at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Plymouth, Ma. Services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Plymouth, Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to My Brothers Keeper, P.O Box 338 North Easton, Ma 02356. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 9 to May 16, 2019