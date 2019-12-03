|
|
Robert L. Graham, age 66, passed away peacefully at BIDH Plymouth on November 29, 2019 after his battle with cancer. Bob was the son of the late Winthrop L. and Marcia Graham. Bob is survived by his daughter Laurie Graham Lennon and her husband Matthew of Vermont. Bob leaves his siblings Elinor (Graham) Peterson of Florida, Douglas Graham of Massachusetts and the late David Graham of Oregon. He also leaves his aunt Nan Powers of Hawaii, Marie Graham of Massachusetts, many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Bob was an artist and musician. He loved to play the harmonica and guitar and enjoyed the hobby of painting and building models. He enjoyed sharing in music and art with others. A private ceremony will be held with Bobs family and friends. As Bob would say, Be Careful and Be Happy.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019