Robert M. Pickett of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on May 6, 2020 at the age of seventy-six. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean L. (Furtado) Pickett. He was the loving father of Tabitha Pickett and cherished grandfather of Jazmin Pickett and Dante Figlioli. He leaves a son, Earl Pickett of Carver. He also, leaves his faithful companion, his dog "Glock". Robert was born on April 18, 1944 in Brockton to Charles and Elna (Cary) Pickett. He was a United States Army veteran, honorably serving our country from 1962 to 1965, where he received the Good Conduct Medal. Robert worked for many years at Stop & Shop Supermarket Company in Kingston and Plymouth, where he was well known and liked. He was a hard worker and would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed fishing and guns and was a certified NRA Instructor. He loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many destinations throughout the country. Services will be private and were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 8 to May 16, 2020