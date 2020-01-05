|
Robert P. Kjellman passed away at Benchmark Senior Living at Plymouth Crossings on December 30, 2019, at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family and the entire Plymouth Crossings staff. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (MacKenzie) Kjellman. He was the loving father of Robert Kjellman and his wife Janice of Marshfield. He was the brother of the late Allan George Kjellman, Theodora Goss, Evelyn Kjellman and Verna Kjellman. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Robert was born in North Weymouth on October 18, 1927 to Oscar and Anna (Abrahamson) Kjellman. Robert worked as an Engineer for Brendon Gear and Machine Company. He was a United States Navy WWII veteran. He joined the US Navy at 17 serving from 1945-1948 aboard the USS Chemung. He was honorably discharged receiving the World War II Victory Medal, The American Area Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He returned home to complete high school. While there he met his wife Barbara. They were inseparable until her passing in 2012. They began each day together reading from the book of Psalms. Burial will be private at the Mass. National Cemetery in Bourne. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Dana Farber-PMC, 77 4th Ave, Needham, MA 02194. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020