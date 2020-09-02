1/
Robert W. Sheperdson Jr.
Robert W. Jr. 9/24/1930 - 8/25/2020 of Plymouth formerly of Yarmouthport. Beloved Father of Amy Sheperdson and Her Husband Robert Vallesio of Carver, John Wickham Sheperdson and His Wife Claire Sheperdson of San Francisco, CA. Devoted Grandfather of Lucy Vallesio and Rose Vallesio , Alexandra Sheperdson and John Ryan Sheperdson. Former Husband of Sally (Ashkins) Churchill. Dear Brother of Mary Parsons of Chatham, MA. Son of the late Robert W. Sheperdson Sr. and Helen B. Sheperdson. Services will be private. Veteran of the Navy, Korea. Late builder on Cape Cod from 1960 - 1970'S. Lifelong train enthusiast including being a conductor on the Cape Cod and Hyannis Railroad. Donations in His memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice 36 Cordage Park Circle Plymouth, MA. 02360. wwwspencerfuneralservice. com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
