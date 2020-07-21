1/1
Roberta A. Lynch, age 80 years young, of Plymouth, passed after a brief, but very courageous battle with lung cancer July 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John H. "Jack" Lynch Jr. Daughter of the late Horace E. and Doris E. (Thayer) Allen, born in Weymouth, August 8, 1939, she was raised in Hanover and moved to Plymouth. Roberta was a graduate of Hanover High School and worked primarily for the Town of Plymouth School Department and then later for Pilgrim Sands Motel and BJ's Wholesale. Family was everything to her. She enjoyed the beach, winters in Florida, camping and traveling including many cruises and bocce with her friends at Plimouth Commons. She was very creative and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was known for her wonderful handmade blankets, hats and Christmas stockings. She worked hard all year long collecting photos for the beautiful, personalized calendars given to her family at Christmas. Besides her loving husband Jack of 61 years, she will be missed by her children, John A. "Jack" Lynch Sr. and his wife Gail Griswold of Plymouth, Cynthia Bradley and her husband Theodore of Carver, Karen Ingenito of Plymouth and Deborah Vecchi and her husband Dennis of Plymouth. She was the grandmother of the late John A. Lynch Jr., and leaves Cynthia Eagar, Crystal Shea, Randy Brunelle, Brian Stacy, Amanda Bell, Michael Ingenito, Almerindo Sarno, Julianna Sarno, Nicole Gladney and Alyssa Vecchi. She also leaves 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Her siblings include Barbara Hassett, Horace "Brother" Allen III, Dorothy Peterson, Robert Allen and the late Lorna May Allen, Margaret Snyder and Fred Allen. Also survived by the Lynch/Schultz family, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., (Manomet) Plymouth. Family reflections will be at 11:45 a.m. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
JUL
23
Memorial service
11:45 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
