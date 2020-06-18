Roland Bolduc

Roland (Rollie) Bolduc, age 87, died Monday, June 8, 2020 in his hometown of Plymouth. Born in 1932 Roland was the son of the late Aime and Louise Bolduc. Rollie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 during the Korean War conflict. He eventually returned to Plymouth where he was a Local 4 union machine operator. He turned this love of excavating into R. Bolduc & Sons in 1966 and retired 46 years later in 2012. The growth of his business over the years was due in large part to his integrity, honesty and hard work. He found the time to volunteer with the Plymouth Little League in its early years during the building of the field on Nook Road. Coaching the Plymouth Babe Ruth League and American Legion baseball teams included. Rollie loved flying out of Plymouth Airport piloting his own plane for over 20 years. Rollie was a longstanding member of the Cold Spring A.C. where he loved playing cards. We will all miss seeing Rollie enjoying his dinner and cocktails at Mama Mias with his close friends and family. Rollie was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Arlene (Alzene) Bolduc; brothers Robert Bolduc of Bass River; Norman Bolduc of Plymouth; and grandson Patrick Bolduc of Middleborough. He is survived by his son Greg and wife Kathy of Sun City Center, FL; daughter Cheryl Bolduc of Plymouth; his son Jay Bolduc of Carver; his sister Pam Carmichael of Middleborough; granddaughters Kristin, Lacey, Brianne and Haleigh. Special thanks to Brenda Clair and her family for making the last ten years of Rollies life so happy and fulfilling. Due to the COVID-19 virus the family has decided to have a private service. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers in his name may be made out to the Plymouth Little League, P.O. Box 1293, Plymouth, MA 02360.



