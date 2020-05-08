|
Ronald C. Carletti, of Pawtucket, RI, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Ron was born in Plymouth, MA, the son of the late Romeo and Frances (Schroeder) Carletti. Ron spent his career in banking, culminating as the president of Mayflower Savings and Loan in Cranston, RI. He also spent over a decade working in finance for Battenfeld, Inc. Ron enjoyed playing cribbage, reading, and watching baseball. Most of all, he loved talking and spending time with family and friends. Ron still attended every Plymouth High School class of 49 reunion and always felt connected to his home town. Ronald is survived by his brother Phillip Carletti and wife Lois, his children Ann and Jeff Peck, Matthew Carletti, Joy Carletti and Colin McCarthy, his grandchildren Heidi and Matthew Creighton, Colby and Karen Peck, Cabot Peck, Zachary Carletti, and Julia Carletti, and his cherished great-grandchildren, Alden, Finlay, and Ellis. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 8 to May 16, 2020