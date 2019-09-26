|
|
Ronald C. Jones, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Plymouth, from complications due to Alzheimer's. He is survived by his only child, daughter Alison Jones; many family members in Canada and the United Kingdom and many local friends. Ron, his wife the late Eileen Jones, and their daughter, immigrated from the United Kingdom in 1969, where he started his trade in tool and die manufacturing. Ron and Eileen traveled extensively, Florida, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Lake Powell, Italy, Wales, Scotland, and many other places. As an amateur photographer, he had some great photos of many of their travels. Services in the U.S. will be determined at a later date as, much like when his wife passed, his ashes will be split in two, half will be scattered in a special place in America, the other half in a special place in England. As his wishes were no flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted at the Repatriation of Ronald C. Jones fund at Rockland Federal Credit Union, 300 Colony Place, Inside Wal-Mart, Plymouth, MA 02360, which will help with the cost of either shipping, or his daughter personally taking him home to England.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019