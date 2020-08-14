1/1
Ronald E. Tosi
Ronald E. Tosi 83, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford where he was born in 1936. The husband of Ann M. (Guidoboni) Tosi, they had been married for 60 years. He was the son of the late Alcide E. and Mary (Cattabriga) Tosi and previously lived in Wareham and Georgia before moving to Plymouth. Mr. Tosi graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology and was an aircraft mechanic for TWA in Boston for 40 years. He retired in 1997. Mr. Tosi was an U.S. Army veteran and served from 1959 to 1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 40 in Plymouth, and the Cold Spring Club. He enjoyed golf and tending to his lawn and cars. Mr. Tosi loved traveling and driving adventures and was known to his family and friends to enjoy a good conversation. Survivors include his wife; his children, Paul Tosi, Allen Tosi and Pamela Tosi all of Plymouth, and Barbara Jean Harder of Sagamore Beach; his grandchildren, Conor and Cullen Gomes, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Veronica Tosi. He was predeceased by his sister, the late Mary Jane Tosi. Private services were held on what would have been his 84th birthday, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. Interment with military honors was in St. Patricks Cemetery, Wareham. Donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
