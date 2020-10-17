1/1
Ronald F. Gilbert
Ronald "Ronnie" Gilbert, of Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on October 11, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Born on August 16, 1953 in Plymouth, Massachusetts where he resided until moving to Florida 17 years ago, Ronnie was a town staple riding his Harley Davidson Sportster and hanging out with friends at local establishments. Ronnie always had a smile on his face under his scruffy mustache, and had a fabulous sense of humor and a warm heart. He was a skilled electrician all his working life. Ronnie is preceded in death by his mother Joan. Surviving family members include his wife Regina (Gina), his father Robert (Bob) and step-mother Barbara, his step-father James (Jim), his sister Kathleen (Kathy), daughters Kerri and Michelle, his son Robert (Bobby), two step-children Les and Donna, and his grandchildren Tyler, Cameron, Nickolas, Julia and Abigail. Services were held in Florida where he was laid to rest.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
