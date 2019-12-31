|
Ronald J. Tavares, age 84 years, of Kingston, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of the late Ann (Carver) Tavares. Son of the late Edward and Mary (Medeiros) Tavares, born in Plymouth, February 8, 1935, he was educated in Plymouth schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after leaving high school, during the Korean conflict era, discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was a former member of the Army National Guard for 19 years, serving with the 26th Yankee Infantry Division. He retired as a Sergeant First Class during the Desert Storm era. Ronald started his career as a corrections officer at M.C.I. Bridgewater and went on to landscaping before working for Halliday Lithograph retiring as a printer and pressroom supervisor. He then completed his career as a group care worker at a DYS facility at Camp Squanto in Myles Standish State Forest for 6 years. He enjoyed building and refinishing furniture, the outdoors, watching sports, traveling with his family and in his younger years he enjoyed hunting. Ron was a longtime member of the Cold Spring Club and the Young America Club. Ronald will be missed by his children, John R. Tavares of Kingston and Donna M. Floeck and her husband Scott of Plymouth; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Danielle Floeck. He was the brother of the late Doris M. Yager. His funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park), Plymouth, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial donations may be made to the Nathan Hale Foundation, 116 Long Pond Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information and guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020