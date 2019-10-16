|
|
Ronald M. Lannigan, of Plymouth, passed into eternal rest on October 13, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, at the age of seventy-one. He was the beloved husband of forty-nine years to Kathleen M. (Carey) Lannigan. He leaves his devoted daughter, Kristen Lannigan of Plymouth and his sons, Brian Lannigan and his wife Shannon of Plymouth and Gregory Lannigan and his wife Kim of Sandwich. He was the brother of John Lannigan and his wife Maryann of Weymouth and the late Kevin Lannigan. Ronald also, leaves his faithful Yorkie, Leah, his "Little Girl". Ronald was born on June 17, 1948 in Weymouth to John and Beverly (Wing) Lannigan. He graduated from Dorchester High School and went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. While honorably serving our country, he received the National Defense and Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Upon his discharge from the military, Ronald went on to work as a Hoisting Engineer for Local Union 4 until his retirement. He enjoyed watching his Country Western shows, gardening, watching and feeding the birds. He loved cruising with his wife and entertaining with family and friends. A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019