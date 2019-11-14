|
Ronald R. Fantoni of Plymouth, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ariel (Anderson) Fantoni. Loving father of Robert Fantoni of Plymouth, Mark Fantoni of Marion and Peter Fantoni of Plymouth. Brother of Wilbert Fantoni, Donald Fantoni of Plymouth, Edith Enos of Florida, Geneva Schnider of Plymouth and the late Clair Bovin. Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 5. Born in Plymouth June 4, 1936 son of the late Pino and Rosa (Maffini) Fantoni. He was educated in the Plymouth Schools he went on the serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Ronald opened Ronnies Barbershop in Manomet and operated that for over 50 years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his close friends and family. Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Manomet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas McCosh Scholarship Fund, 18 Cooke Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019