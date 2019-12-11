|
Ronald S. Gould, age 73 years, of Plymouth, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Lawrence Andrew and Velma (Humble) Olson. Born October 28, 1946, in Brockton, he was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, class of 1964, and Bay State Academy, class of 1966, where he studied commercial aviation operations. He worked for the former Eastern Airline and later in federal security for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, retiring in 2012 after 34 years service. Ronald was known for his infectious sense of humor. He was the past Master of the Fellowship Masonic Lodge in Bridgewater, 32nd degree Scottish and a member of the Bay State Commandery, Knights of Templar. Ron was also a master scuba diver and instructor, church organist, figure skater, and has traveled around the world three times. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Donna Randall Fruzzetti of Lakeville; and his nephews, Randall Scott Fruzzetti and his wife Rhonda of Westford and their children Victoria Leigh and Rachel Tess, and Michael Andrew Fruzzetti and his wife Theresa and their children Tristan Michael and Taylor Marie. He was the father of the late Dana Samuel Gould who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. He was the brother of the late Richard Olson and John Anderson. Visitation with Ron's family will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park), North Plymouth, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and Masonic service at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Directions and more information at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019