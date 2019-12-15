|
Rosalie P. (LeCocq) Coit, of Plymouth, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to Robert E. Coit. Loving mother of Dennis Coit and his wife Jane of Plymouth, and the late Kevin Coit. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Molly Coit of Plymouth and Chris and Sarah Coit of Florida. She was the sister of the late Kathleen 'Sistie' West. Dear friend of Joan Baher of Avon. Born in Avon, Massachusetts on February 6, 1933, daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah (Wade) LeCocq and Jack Wade. She was a life long resident of Avon and a graduate of Avon High School. She was a proud graduate of the Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing. She was the School Nurse for Avon Public Schools for over 30 years and was a past President of the DOB Chapter of Avon Schools. Rosalies greatest passion was nursing and taking care of the thousands of children and families during her time in Avon. She loved to knit and made many hats, gloves, scarfs and blankets for family, friends and charitable events. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St., North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Tuesday, December 17, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Church Plymouth. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund P.O.Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019