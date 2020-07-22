Rose Marie Murphy, age 88, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at Newfield House on July 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis X. Murphy. Rose Marie was born November 3, 1931 to Marguerite McDermott and James Henry Aimone of Franklin, MA. She attended Franklin High School and was a 1953 graduate of Emmanuel College. She was her high school class president and an active alumna of both Franklin High School and Emmanuel College. Professionally, Rose Marie spent many years as a real estate agent in Wellesley and Plymouth and ended her career in retail. She worked at the Plimoth Plantation gift shop, a job she truly enjoyed for its opportunities to meet visitors from around the globe. Rose Marie and her husband Frank were avid travelers. Her globetrotting adventures and winning personality combined to make her an outstanding ambassador to welcome visitors to the community she and her family have been a part of since the 1940s. Rose Marie was an extremely active and social individual who was always there to support her family and friends. She was a longtime volunteer with the St. Pauls Parish of Wellesley and St Vincent DePaul and the Womens League of St. Peters Parish of Plymouth. She was also a member of the Wellesley Country Club, Countryside Country Club, Palm Harbor, FL and a lifetime member of the Eel River Beach Club, Plymouth. She leaves three daughters: Susan Libby and her husband Hugh Doherty of San Antonio, TX, Liz Murphy of Plymouth and Andrea Murphy and her husband Jeff Landry of Portsmouth, NH; seven grandchildren: CJ Stasinos and his wife Kendall, Amanda Clarke and her husband Ben, Zachary, Ben, Gavin, and Brody Landry, and Mike Hatfield and his wife Stephanie and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother James H. Jamie Aimone Jr. and her sister-in-law Alis L. Aimone. She is survived by her sister Linda Donovan and her husband James M. of Plymouth, brother John D. Aimone of Washington, D.C. and sister-in-law Jean M. Aimone of Plymouth as well as many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends. The Murphy family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Geoffrey Stewart, Eli Meyer and the extraordinary staff at Newfield House for the compassionate and loving care they provided to our mother, Rose Marie and the exceptional support they provided to our family during this difficult time. Visiting hours will be held from 2-6 PM, Wednesday, July 29th at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St, Plymouth. A private funeral mass will be held at St Peters Church, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care 36 Cordage Park Cir, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360 or St Judes Hospital, PO Box 1818, Memphis, TN 38101. The burial will be private. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.