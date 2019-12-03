|
Roxane L. (Azulay) Knight of Plymouth, passed peacefully in her home on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Boston, October 9, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Geraldine (Silva) Azulay of Kingston. She earned a diploma from Silver-Lake Regional High School, an associate's degree from Mt. Ida College, and a bachelor's degree from Quincy College. Her life and career was focused on developing and caring for children. Over many years, she continuously opened her heart and home through day care, respite, foster care, guardianship, and adoption. As a Child Development Coordinator for Child Development Education, Inc., in Medford, she enjoyed working on a supportive team to expand her impact by helping many others who cared for children. Well-uknown and admired for her combination of total honesty and deep compassion, she both saw the world for what it was while still seeing (and often bringing out) the bright potential in those she interacted with. Her greatest love, though, was simply spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, Godchildren, family and friends - both at home and traveling. Roxane is survived by a large, adoring family, including her loving sons and daughter, Gary Knight Jr. (and Marie) of Quincy, Nathan Knight of New York City, Andreya Knight (and Derek) of Middleboro, and Marquis Knight (and Hannah) of Lynn; her brothers and sister, Richard Azulay (and Janet) of Kingston, Gail Azulay of Plymouth, Michael Azulay (and Sherry) of South Carolina, Anthony Azulay (and Cindy) of Plymouth, and Scott Azulay (and Gina) of Reading; her cherished grandchildren, Lilly Anne, Cameron, Torin, Claire, and Isabella; and Godchildren, Jessica and Kevin; her longtime companion, Michael Greene of Plymouth; and the many family members, friends, and co-workers she had touched over the years with her love, friendship, support, and generosity. Her family welcomes visitors to the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), on Saturday, December 7, from 2-5 p.m. Wearing purple in honor of Roxane's signature color is encouraged. A short service including a prayer and words from her family will be held at 4 p.m. A private burial at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to www.togetherwerise.org/foster-love-holiday/ or any credible program that betters the lives of children and supports families. Online condolences may be made at web site www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019