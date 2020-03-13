Home

Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
29 Carver Rd.
Plymouth, MA
Russell A. Monaghan Jr.


1948 - 2020
Russell A. Monaghan Jr. Obituary
Russell Alan Monaghan Jr. of Plymouth formerly of Braintree , passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020, at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. He is the beloved husband of Susan L. (Carrier) Monaghan. Loving father of Ted Monaghan and his wife Leanne of Plymouth, Evan Monaghan and his wife Sara of Quincy and Erin Monaghan of Duxbury. Cherished grandfather of Makenzie Davis, Collin, Lacey, Myles, Kian and Noelle Monaghan. Born in Philadelphia, Pa.. on October 4 1948, son of the late Russell A. and Dorothy (Lacey) Monaghan. A graduate of Braintree High School class of 1967 and Massasoit College class of 1979 with his Associate Degree in Fire Science. He served his country in the US Navy and US Navy Reserves. He was a National Defense Service Honor Recipient. Russell was a Firefighter with the Town of Braintree from 1975 until 2000 retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. After his retirement he worked for Fallon Ambulance Service and Habilitation Services and Van Pool Transportation. A man of christian faith he was a member of the Faunce Memorial Chapel in Plymouth for 40 years, member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Navel Airbase Alumni in So. Weymouth. Russell enjoyed listening to music and collecting vinyl records, he also loved to travel to Texas with family and friends. Visiting hours in the Davis Funeral Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (Near Cordage Park) North Plymouth on Monday March 16, from 4 | 7 p.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. in the Faith Community Church, 29 Carver Rd., Plymouth. Cremation will follow in Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in his name may be made to tunnel2towers.org.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020
