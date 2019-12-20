|
Russell Robert Fantoni passed away December 17, 2019. He was loved by many, especially his parents, Robert and Karen, his daughter Avery, his best friend and former wife Shana, his sisters Rebecca, Melissa, and Kristina, his brother-in-law Jonathan, and his nephews and nieces Judah, Noah, Eliana, and Lydia. His enormous heart and larger than life personality left its mark on so many. Russell was so passionate about his general contracting business and he was a gifted salesman. He also was very invested in his physical fitness, particularly in his jiu jitsu and muay thai training. Some of Russells best friends were those he trained with at Judiko Fitness, where he earned his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and loved kickboxing. He loved the men he worked with every day on his framing crew. His greatest passion, however, was his family. Nothing meant more to Russell than his sweet Avery Grace and the time they spent together. Every Sunday afternoon you could find him playing with his daughter and nieces and nephews, and laughing with his family. He will be missed by many. A public wake will be held at Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Any and all are welcome to pay their respects and celebrate Russells life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Avery Grace Fantoni Fund, C/O Shana Fantoni, 46 Lakewood Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019