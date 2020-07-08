Russell W. Randall (86), 'Pappy' as he was affectionately called, passed away in his home of natural causes on June 30, 2020, after being lovingly cared for by family. Born on August 12, 1933, Russ was a lifelong resident of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and took joy in sharing the history and memories of the town. He is predeceased by his parents Phyllis Bacon Randall and Lewis Randall, as well as his brothers, Raymond, Bob, Lew, Phillip and Keith. He is also predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Alys 'Missy' Randall. She was the love of his life, and they are now reunited. They shared many interests which included traveling to Europe, throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and our local islands of Nantucket and Marthas Vineyard. They enjoyed creating beautiful gardens and landscapes at their home and watching the many birds and wildlife that visited the yard. They found great joy in hosting many years of wonderful Fourth of July celebrations. Russell graduated from Duxbury High School in the class of 1952. He entered the Navy 1957 and became an officer on the USS Cushing (DD-797), serving mostly in the Pacific. He specialized in intelligence. He was discharged as a lieutenant in 1960. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in education. His love of math took him to Plymouth Carver High School (later Plymouth North High School), where he taught advanced math for many years before retiring. Russell leaves stepdaughters Leigh Lench Smith and her husband Scott of Duxbury, and Robyn Lench King of Duxbury; granddaughters Tracey Wright Norman and her husband Jammar of Jamaica, and Courtney Wright Mullins and her husband John of Duxbury; grandson Hutton S. Collin and his wife Alyssa of Duxbury; and great grandsons Drew, Bennett, James and Jarrett. He also leaves nephews Rick and Peter Randall and great nephew Weston Randall. The family plans a private memorial gathering. Donations in Russs memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. The respect, support and expertise the staff gave to Russ made his end of life at home possible and comfortable. Donations may also be made to Visiting Angels, 475 School Street, Unit 9, Marshfield, MA 02050. They truly are angels.



