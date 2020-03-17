|
Ruth Betty (Hutchinson) Shippee, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, at the age of 96. She was the daughter of Rev. Charles X. Hutchinson, Jr. and Ruth Melody Howard Hutchinson, and sister to Eleanor Constance Hutchinson Ainsworth, all now in heaven. She was the wife of Rev. Robert F. Shippee for more than 64 years and served with him in United Methodist Churches in CT, RI, Plymouth and East Weymouth, MA; Avon, Niagara Falls and Lancaster, NY. Mr. and Mrs. Shippee parented six remarkable children: Carol Evelyn (Bruce) Manuel, Rochester, NY, the late Laura Jean (Ronald) Greenberg, Betty Ruth Shippee, Plymouth, MA; Mary Eleanor Shippee Mack, Phoenix, AZ; Robert Charles (Martha Susan) Shippee, Richmond, VA; and Martha Melody (Jeffrey) Cousins, Avon, NY. They have 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also has many cousins who are part of the extended Hutchinson family and friends who have meant so much through the years. Three things were most important in Mrs. Shippees life | her faith, her family and her music. She began teaching Sunday School in her fathers church at age 12 and continued to teach all her life. She graduated from Killingly High School in Danielson, CT. She earned her Music degree from Syracuse University, and continued voice study at the Julliard School of Music in New York City. Mrs. Shippee taught music in the Avon, NY Schools. Mrs. Shippee has directed 10 choirs in her lifetime. She served in ministry with her husband in the Methodist Church of England in 1972. In 1973 She became the Administrator of the Niagara Council of Churches, working with 50 churches to organize musical choir events and community missions to the area. Retirement in 1986 brought the Shippees back to Plymouth. From 1988 to 2000, they hosted guests in their Hawthorne Hill Bed and Breakfast. Mrs. Shippee considered this a second ministry as they welcomed visitors from all over the world. They also loved to travel; across the United States, Hawaii, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Hungary, China, Ireland, Italy, and Morocco. One of Ruth Bettys favorite words was, Joy. She expected it in life, and brought it to others. She touched many lives through her years of music, international travel and unwavering faith. Memorials in her name made be made to the Faith Community United Methodist Church or UNICEF (the United Nations Childrens Fund), which she has loved and supported all her adult life. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020