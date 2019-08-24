|
Ruth L. (Devoe) Monahan, age 85, formerly of Plymouth passed away peacefully into eternal rest with our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, Georgia. She was the beloved wife of fifty-two years to the late Alton R. Monahan. She was the devoted and loving mother of all her children, Robert, Stephen, Kevin, and Jeffrey Monahan of Plymouth, Karen Monahan Johnson of Duxbury, Laurie Monahan of Georgia, Ronald Monahan and his wife Lisa of Alabama, Glen Monahan and his wife Heidi of Plymouth and the late Pauline Sgarzi and her husband Damon. She was the cherished grandmother of seventeen and great-grandmother to eight. She was the sister of Helen Boulier and Delphine Fisher of Gardner, Joseph Devoe of New Hampshire, Ralph Devoe of Methuen and the late Donald Fournier and Roland Devoe. Ruth was born on January 1, 1934 in Carbou, Maine to Charles and Laura (Fournier) Devoe. She loved holidays, family gatherings and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for her family. She was an avid Patriots fan. Spending time with her sisters, even just talking to them on the telephone was precious to her. They shared a special, loving sisterly bond that was truly beautiful. Ruth adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she was tremendously proud of. Each one of them held a special place in her heart. Her time spent with them were some of the most cherished moments of her life. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne at 12:45 pm. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home in Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019