Ruth M. (Dale) Griswold of Plymouth, died peacefully on June 6, beloved wife the late Benjamin F. Griswold. Loving mother of Douglas Griswold and his wife Rosemary of Plymouth, Susan Haverstock and her husband William of Plymouth and Nancy McNicholas and her late husband Dennis of Plymouth. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 14. Born in Plymouth on August 17, 1926 daughter of the late David and Hulda (Manter) Dale. Ruth was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth High School class of 1944 and graduate of Tufts College and Bridgewater State Teachers College with her masters degree. She worked for many years with the Plymouth Public School Systems as a Special Needs Teacher. A lifelong resident of Plymouth and active within the community she volunteered at the Jordan Hospital and was a member of the Pilgrim Society, Mayflower Society, Black & White Club and was on the reunion committee for the class of 1944. Ruth enjoyed reading, painting and playing the piano but mostly time spent with her family. A private Funeral Service will be held on June 14th in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth. Burial in Chiltonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Scituate Animal Shelter 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA. 02066. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 11 to June 18, 2019