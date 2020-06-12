Ruth (French) Ruhr, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on June 8th, at Life Care Center of Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert William Ruhr for sixty one years until his passing in 2002. Born in Everett, Massachusetts on October 20, 1920, daughter of the late Herbert and Leslie (Greer) French. Ruth was educated in Milton and a graduate of Milton High School class of 1938, and attended The Faye Secretarial School. Ruth and Herb married two weeks before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. When Herb enlisted in the Army Air Corp, Ruth traveled the country with him to various OCS training schools in Florida, Ohio, and California. She returned to Milton when he was deployed to the Pacific. Upon his return they settled in Milton briefly before moving to Weymouth to raise their family. Upon retirement they moved to Centerville for over twenty years, making many new friends. Loving mother of Jon Ruhr and his wife Christine of Plymouth, Jane L. Davies of Plymouth, Jay Ruhr and his partner Kim Hennigan of Hyannis and James Ruhr and his wife Marnne of Moorseville, NC. She was predeceased by her oldest son Jeffrey William Ruhr of Florida and her brother Herbert Brud French of New Hampshire and grandson Stephen Ruhr of Marshfield. She was lov-ed and ador-ed by her 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren. Ruth was well known for her baking skills and no one could resist her homemade brownies and cookies. For many years Ruth enjoyed working in the garden, flower arranging, and bird watching. She was also an avid sports fan and loved watching the Boston Red Sox. Ruth was a very kind and loving woman who always took the time to send handwritten birthday cards and thank you notes to her friends and family . She remained close to her childhood friends throughout her life. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We loved our mother and grandmother so very much and we would like to extend our gratitude to The Life Care Center of Plymouth for their excellent care and for the kindness and compassion they showed not only to Ruth but also to our family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Life Care Center of Plymouth Activities Fund. Online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.