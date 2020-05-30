Salvatore "Johnny" Sillari died peacefully at home in Plymouth on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his family. Johnny was born on January 19, 1939, in Somerville into a large family from Gaeta, Italy. He was the first born child of his generation. Johnny worked hard his entire life, starting part-time at the age of twelve for his fathers successful plumbing and heating business. He graduated from Somer- ville High School in 1957, studied at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and then received his Masters Plumbers License. He took over the family business, eventually passing it on to his son, Charlie. The way he lived his life gifted his children with a strong work ethic, the ability to speak their truth, and a deep generosity to others. Johnny served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. He loved the Boston Red Sox and was elated to finally witness them win the World Series. Johnny loved playing cards and board games with his wife, Christine, watching old war movies, and dining and drinking with friends. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Everyone loved his witty sense of humor and his irreverent attitude. Johnny was predeceased by his parents Charles and Clara Sillari. He is survived by the love of his life Christine (Kacoyanis) Sillari with whom he wanted to spend every waking moment. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Johnny was a devoted father to Christina, her husband Arne and their daughter Selena; Charlie, his partner Melanie, his sons Charlie and Johnathan, and their mother Roberta; and his loving son Stephen. He leaves behind his sister Rosann of Lynnfield; and his brother Ralph, his wife Debbie and their three daughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Catherine of Lexington. He also leaves behind his dear Uncle Danny and his godchild Marie from Medford. Johnny will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford on Monday, June 1st, at 1:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of His Life in Plymouth and in Somerville announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless (149 Bishops Highway, Kingston MA 02364) or Food For Free (11 Inman St, Cambridge, MA 02139). The family is deeply grateful to the incredible staff of Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care in Plymouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store