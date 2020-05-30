Salvatore Sillari
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore "Johnny" Sillari died peacefully at home in Plymouth on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his family. Johnny was born on January 19, 1939, in Somerville into a large family from Gaeta, Italy. He was the first born child of his generation. Johnny worked hard his entire life, starting part-time at the age of twelve for his fathers successful plumbing and heating business. He graduated from Somer- ville High School in 1957, studied at Wentworth Institute of Technology, and then received his Masters Plumbers License. He took over the family business, eventually passing it on to his son, Charlie. The way he lived his life gifted his children with a strong work ethic, the ability to speak their truth, and a deep generosity to others. Johnny served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. He loved the Boston Red Sox and was elated to finally witness them win the World Series. Johnny loved playing cards and board games with his wife, Christine, watching old war movies, and dining and drinking with friends. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Everyone loved his witty sense of humor and his irreverent attitude. Johnny was predeceased by his parents Charles and Clara Sillari. He is survived by the love of his life Christine (Kacoyanis) Sillari with whom he wanted to spend every waking moment. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Johnny was a devoted father to Christina, her husband Arne and their daughter Selena; Charlie, his partner Melanie, his sons Charlie and Johnathan, and their mother Roberta; and his loving son Stephen. He leaves behind his sister Rosann of Lynnfield; and his brother Ralph, his wife Debbie and their three daughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Catherine of Lexington. He also leaves behind his dear Uncle Danny and his godchild Marie from Medford. Johnny will be buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford on Monday, June 1st, at 1:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of His Life in Plymouth and in Somerville announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless (149 Bishops Highway, Kingston MA 02364) or Food For Free (11 Inman St, Cambridge, MA 02139). The family is deeply grateful to the incredible staff of Cranberry Hospice and Palliative Care in Plymouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Burial
01:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
617-625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 30, 2020
To the Sillari Family

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
May 29, 2020
So sorry Charlie, Melanie and your family for your Dads passing. Sending prayers and hugs to all.
Tricia Gordon
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Christine and Family. Our deepest sympathy in your loss of Johnny, may wonderful memories warm your hearts always.
Love Claudia and Keith
Claudia and Keith Truesdale
Friend
May 29, 2020
Christina and family, on behalf of your friends from Somerville High School's Class of 1981, we are so sorry for the loss of your dad. Please know that you are in our thoughts. God Bless and may he rest in peace. Sincerely, Anthony Accardi - Somerville High Class of 1981
Anthony Accardi
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our deepest Condolences to the Sillari family . John was a great man with a sharp wit and amicable heart. For many years a great Plumber and good to his many clients . With deepest sympathies and prayers to Charlie and the entire family. From the DAmbrosio family Charlestown.
Michael DAmbrosio
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved