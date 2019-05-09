|
Salvatore T. Raneri, age 58 of Manomet, passed away at home on May 7, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Salvatore Raneri and Anna (Ross) Raneri of Manomet. He was the loving brother of Josephine Shea and her husband Paul of Plymouth, Donna Alonardo and her husband Thomas of Medford, Andrea Doyle and her husband Mark of Plymouth and Mark Raneri and his wife Cheryl of Reading. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Salvatore was born in Brookline on August 17, 1960. He attended Plymouth Schools and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. He was an avid New England sports fan and especially loved the Patriots. He enjoyed spending time in the yard at his home. Salvatore was a member of the John Alden Sportsman Club in Manomet. A period of visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). In lieu of flowers, donations in Salvatores name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 9 to May 16, 2019