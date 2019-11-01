|
Sandra J. Tryon, 74, died unexpectedly October 23 2019 in an accident in Etna, Maine. She was born July 5, 1945 in Weymouth, MA, the daughter of George and Alice (Bolduc) Pylant. She graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1963 and received an Associate's Degree from Thomas Aquinas College. Sandra worked for 17 years as a home foster parent and 6 years for T. J. Maxx in Plymouth, Ma retiring in 2011. She was an active member of the Jubilee Family Worship Center in Newport, Maine. She is survived by her husband Walter "Lou" Tryon, Jr. of Dexter, Maine; a son and his wife Jeffrey and Melissa Snader of Etna, Maine; 2 brothers and their wives, James and Kathleen Pylant and George and Donna Pylant of Plymouth, MA; many nieces and nephews. Interment will take place in Hanover, Ma sometime in Spring 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Jubilee Family Worship Center, Elm Street, Newport, Maine. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019