Shannon E twenty-one of Plymouth passed away on October 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Timothy and Lisa Burns. She was born in Weymouth on July 20, 1999. Shannon was a National Honor Society graduate of Plymouth North High School, class of 2017. While at PNHS she got her CNA license through the Allied Health Program. She was currently at UMass studying law. While completing her degree she worked at Guided Living, providing in home care for the elderly. Shannon loved all animals, especially her dogs, Maisy and Callie. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach with her friends. She was a lover of music and playing her guitars. She enjoyed many private conversations in the club house with her niece, Sophie. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother Daniel; niece and goddaughter, Sophie; maternal grandparents, Philip and Nancy Theberge of Salisbury; paternal grandparents, Charles and Margaret Burns of Plymouth. Shannon also leaves behind her uncle Michael and his wife Jessica; aunts Kathleen Kimani and her husband Martin and Wendy McFarland and her husband Michael, Sr.; cousins, Aidan and Jack Burns and Michael Jr. and Mathew McFarland. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth and Manomet. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Shannons name to either, Friends of Homeless Animals in Rhode Island at www.FOHARI.org or St. Bonaventure Parish-Food Pantry, 803 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
