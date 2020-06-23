Shirley A. (Brown) Delano, 87, passed away from Alzheimer's on June 18, 2020. She was a resident at Plymouth Rehabilitation & Health Care Center where she kept the most wonderful staff on their toes. She was the wife of the late Edwin R. Delano and the daughter of the late George H. and Mary Frances (McCarthy) Brown. Born on January 25, 1933 in Plymouth and was one of six children. Shirley was educated in Plymouth schools. Shirley was a native Plymouthean and she relished every minute of it. The pavement in Plymouth is a bit more worn from her walking ten miles a day for many years. Every line of the OCM was read and reread by her and, when finished, she would pass the newspaper on to her friends. She loved every picture book ever published about Plymouth and never tired of them. Water St. to Samoset St. (downtown and along the waterfront loop) was sacred ground to Shirley, especially 99 Court St., where she lived for many years and watched countless parades from the front steps with her family. She lived for family cookouts on her brother Russell's lawn. One of her favorite moments in Plymouth's history was in 1957 when the replica of the Mayflower sailed into the harbor. She cherished the family photos of the day, especially because, according to family records, she married a Mayflower descendant. She loved clam "chowda", red roses and Wheel of Fortune. She loved the simple pleasures of life. She is survived by one sister, Barbara Maini of Plymouth. She will be dearly missed by her two sons Edwin R. Delano Jr. and his wife Holly, James P. Delano and his wife Cindy, and her daughter Linda Delano Butterfield and her husband Sam, all of Plymouth (fancy that). In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren, Stephanie Taylor (Nathan), Moriah Hill (Andrew), Amanda Joyce (Patrick), Jessie Hanlon (Josh), Nathaniel Butterfield (Aime), James Delano Jr. (Casey) and Emily Delano. She also leaves eleven cherished great-grandchildren. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to Hospice Services of MA, 10 Riverside Drive, Suite 201, Lakeville, MA 02347. A family graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Online guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.