Shirley Anne (Haire) Small of Plymouth, died peacefully on September 11, 2019. Born in Plymouth, November 9, 1928, daughter of the late Howard and Carmen (Scagliarini) Haire. She was educated in the Plymouth schools and a graduate of Plymouth High School. Shirley worked as a school secretary in the Plymouth School System and Bourne School System for many years. A lifelong Plymouth resident, she enjoyed bowling, singing in the church choir at Chiltonville Church, lunch outings with her girlfriends, animals, and loved time spent with her grandchildren. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Sumner L. Small Jr.; mother of Julie Cavanaugh of Bourne, Nancy Hughes of Plymouth and Steven Small and his wife Maryellen of Bourne and the late Richard C. Small; sister of Philip Haire of Minnesota and the late Howard Haire Jr.; grandmother of Fawn Ferro, Eric Smith, Charlie Small, Brad Hughes, Andrew Cavanaugh, Jeffrey Small and Mitchell Hughes; great-grandmother of Evan, Jolie, Julianna and Garrett; sister-in-law of Jane Small and David Small. Funeral service on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. in the Chiltonville Church, River Street, Plymouth. Visiting hours omitted and burial will be private at Oakland Grove Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Helping Hands for the Plymouth Animal Shelter, 2199 State Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. To sign online guest book, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
