Shirley Fellows Bean, 94 passed peacefully at her home in Duxbury on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The daughter of Beulah Vail Fellows and Jabez Bradbury Fellows, Shirley was born on August 22, 1926 in Arlington, Massachusetts. She grew up in Winchester and spent her summers on Manomet Point in Plymouth beginning in the early 1940s. She graduated from Winchester High School and attended Marion College in Virginia (now Roanoke College). She spoke fondly of her years at Jordan Marsh and Smith Patterson in Boston. She was introduced to Charles Bean, an accomplished musician playing lead trumpet with the big bands, through her lifelong, childhood friend Jane Fowler (Beauregard). This introduction led to sixty years of marriage beginning in 1949 until her beloved Charlies passing in 2009. In 1950, Mom and Dad moved to South Weymouth to start a family and began the Charles Bean Music Company from their garage. Two years later, they opened their iconic music store in Quincy Center on Hancock Street. Together they expanded Charles Bean Music Company to serve school music programs throughout the South Shore of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and eventually, Florida. Their business became the worlds largest King Musical Instrument dealer. After thirty-five years in business, Shirley and Charlie sold the company to Carl Fisher Music of New York City in the late 1980s. In retirement, Mom and Dad spent part of each year in St. Petersburg, Florida and on Manomet Point in Plymouth at what is now known as 'The Fellows House.' In 2006, she moved with our Dad to Duxbury to live across the street from their youngest son, Christopher, to spend more time with their four, young grandchildren. Mom was an aerobics enthusiast for many years at the Plymouth Athletic Club and was well-known for her fashionable athletic attire and commitment to fitness while in her sixties and seventies. After the passing of her husband, Charlie, she devoted much of her time volunteering at the Duxbury Thrift Shop, where she was known for her window displays and her sense of fashion and style. She proudly achieved the Volunteer of the Year award from this organization. She was an avid cook and cheerfully accepted requests for her five-star lemon cake. She loved the art of shopping for both clothing and eclectic home decor. Above all, Mom was the family matriarch who guided us, imparted her wisdom, and, by example, taught us to laugh, be loyal, be well-mannered, be kind, and to always do the right thing. In her last years, she relished her Sunday drives with her 'Sonny' (Christopher) and her daily visits with her in-home caregiver and companion, Maureen Mahoney of Marshfield (endearingly known as Moe). Moe was an angel to our Mom and we are forever grateful for the care, devotion, dignity, and love she gave her friend Shirley each and every day. Shirley is survived by her three children: Charles A. Bean, Jr. of Daytona, Florida and his son, Charles A. Bean III; Melinda White and her husband, Lloyd White of Sandwich and their daughters, Tara Griffith of Walpole and her daughter, Ava and Taylor White of Dallas, Texas and her daughter, Skylar; and, Christopher Bean and his wife, Pamyla, of Duxbury and their children Alexander, Sarah, Abigail and Jonathan. She is also survived by her close-as-family friend, Linda Bean of Pembroke. We will miss Moms vibrant, strong, and determined spirit, her most wonderful laugh, smile and sense of humor. A private celebration of life Memorial Service will be held at Moms beloved Manomet Point home in Spring 2021. Donations in her memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store