Shirley Michelle (Nims) Saunders, age 53, passed away on November 28, 2020 surrounded by her husband and daughters after an incredibly brave battle with a long illness. Shirley was born on August 25, 1967 in Brattleboro, VT to James and Sandra (Potvin) Nims. She lived in Brattleboro, VT and Liverpool, NY before settling in Plymouth, MA, where she met her high school sweetheart and they began their life together. Shirley is a graduate of Plymouth North High School (1985) and Castleton State College (1989) and dedicated her life to supporting the Saunders family business, Pinewood Lodge Campground, and raising her two daughters. Shirley is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jeffrey, and their two daughters, Meghan (Saunders) Block and Mary Saunders. She leaves behind her son-in-law Robert Block, and her three beloved grandchildren, William, Benjamin and Caroline Block, along with a large grieving family which includes her mother Sandra Merz, Jeffrey's parents Al and Linda Saunders, her sister Jennifer Howard, her brothers and sisters-in-law, and the nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children. Shirley was preceded in death by her infant son, Jay, her father, and her sister, Carrie. Shirley will be remembered as a woman who knew how to make everyone feel special. She was skilled in her work, and loved greeting customers at her family's business. Shirley enjoyed spending time in her garden, travelling with her husband, and decorating her home. She was a soft-spoken force of nature, who loved rollercoasters and holidays. In the face of adversity, Shirley always fought hard. While hospitalized, she often told her doctors and nurses that she had to get better for her babies at home. Her grandchildren will be raised in her memory. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 11AM. Due to covid-19 concerns, services will not be made public. Instead, the family invites you to view the livestream of her service at www.cartmelldavis.com
and click on Shirley's obit and tribute wall then click on the live webcast link starting at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice
in Shirley's name, or contributing towards a memorial area to be planned at a later date. Contributions can be sent to: Shirley Saunders Memorial c/o Meghan Block 190 Pinewood Road Plymouth MA 02360.