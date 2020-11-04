1/1
Stanley Filkins
1966 - 2020
Stanley "Chipper" Filkins, age 54, of Plymouth, died suddenly at his home in Plymouth. He was the loving brother of Tami Lawler of Duxbury, Dawn Almeida of Marshfield, Tracy Filkins of Plymouth, Peter Filkins of Plymouth, and the late Susanna "Sunsha" Filkins of Plymouth. Uncle of Katee Russell and her husband Andrew of Plymouth, Holeigh Cribben and her husband Brian of South Carolina, Peter Cushing and his wife Sarah of Plymouth, and Nicholas Filkins of Plymouth. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephew; Madison, Grace, and William, as well as his cat Minnie. Born in Plymouth on June 22, 1966, son of Susanne (Ferioli) Filkins and the late Stanley Filkins. Chipper attended Plymouth-Carver High School, and went on to make his living as a mechanic and tow truck driver. He loved fishing, cooking, playing the lottery, animals, good food and driving all over creation, and hoped to travel overseas one day. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, on Monday, November 9th, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Donations in Chippers name may be made to the MA Humane Society, PO Box 850177, Braintree MA 02185, masshumane.org or to the Walk for Hunger, 145 Border St., East Boston MA 02185, projectbread.org. For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Memories & Condolences
