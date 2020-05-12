|
|
Stanley H. Folsom Jr., of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 10th 2020 from complications of COVID19. Born in Plymouth on April 7th 1936, son of the late Stanley H. and Gladys (Sherman) Folsom. Educated in Plymouth Stanley was a lifelong resident of the town he enjoyed dancing, music, playing horseshoes and sports. He was a long time member of the Salvation Army in Plymouth. Stanley is survived by his sisters Mary Lou Folsom of Plymouth, Nancy Duff and her husband George of Georgia, and the late Jean Morgan. Brothers Richard Folsom and his late wife Lorraine of Plymouth and Gary Folsom of Plymouth. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis private graveside services will be held at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Salvation Army 52 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be please made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 12 to May 19, 2020