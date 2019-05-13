Home

Stephanie A. Taddia Obituary
Stephanie Ann (Sullivan) Taddia, 70, of Plymouth, died May 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Paul and Shirley (Keogh) Sullivan, she was the beloved wife of James A. Taddia. Loving mother of James (Jay) Taddia and his wife Erin. Devoted grandmother of Brendan and Reagan Taddia. Sister of the late Paul D. Sullivan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Sullivan. Visiting hours held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston on Tuesday, May 14, from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, at St. Marys church, 313 Court St., Plymouth at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Stephanies memory to the BID Cancer Ctr., Plymouth, MA. To offer condolences or for directions visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home Kingston
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 13 to May 20, 2019
