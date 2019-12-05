|
Stephen Earl Webb, age 53, of Las Vegas, died Monday, December 2, 2019 after a valiant year-long battle against cancer. Steve was born August 6, 1966 in Boston MA to Nancy Webb and the late Richard Webb. He graduated from Plymouth Carver High School in 1984. He attended Colby College in Maine, where he played soccer and graduated in 1988 with a degree in Asian Studies. Steve lived in China for a while and had a bug for traveling. He said he never wanted to own more than he could fit in a VW Bug. Living in Las Vegas for over 20 years, Steve worked as a dealer in a number of casinos including Palms, Orleans, Caesars and Rampart. Among those who knew him, he was considered to be The nicest guy in Vegas. He enjoyed writing stories and poems and one of his poems was published in a poetry magazine. He was also an avid reader, and enjoyed making military battle dioramas, collecting gaming memorabilia, chips, cards and matchbooks. He loved all types of sports, especially soccer, baseball, and hockey. Steve is survived by daughter Stephanie Webb of Las Vegas NV; mother Nancy Webb of Plymouth MA; siblings Richard (Kathleen) Webb of Plymouth MA, and Deanna (David) Eagle Chatsworth CA; and nephews Matthew Webb of Plymouth and Abraham and Zachary Eagle of Chatsworth. Contributions in Steves memory may be directed to Make A Wish.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019