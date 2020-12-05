Stephen "Steve" Francis Hurley, 67, of Plymouth, formerly of Waltham and Natick, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Steve was born to the late Jean Hurley-Rier, on October 16, 1953. He served in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck driver for Granite City Electric for 20 years. Steve is remembered for his many years as a youth soccer coach in Plymouth. He loved playing baseball, golfing and fishing. Steve was an avid Patriots fan and loved watching sports. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. Steve was the loving husband of Susan (Burgess) Hurley of Plymouth. Loving father of Tiffaney Hurley-Hickey and husband Kevin Hickey of Plymouth, and the late Michael Stephen Hurley. Loving grandfather of Peyton and Hailey. Steve is survived by his siblings, brothers- and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be held on December 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be private.



