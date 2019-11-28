|
|
Stephen Ottino, 56, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by his family on November 26th, 2019. He was born in Plymouth, the son of Margaret (Harlow) and Warren Ottino. Stephen was raised in Plymouth and attended Plymouth Carver High School. A thirty year career employee of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, he came up though the ranks from Corrections Officer to Lieutenant to Assistant Deputy Superintendent overseeing the operations and policy and procedure compliance of the Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Stephen was also Director of Security for the Independence Mall in Kingston for 18 years. Stephen's favorite pastime was working as a cook in various restaurants; starting at Berts in his teens and most recently at the 99 Restaurant in Plymouth. After his long days at work, he loved coming home to be greeted by his best canine companion, Angie. He was an avid fan of the Patriots. He loved watching movies and listening to 80's music and he loved his family. In addition to his parents, Margaret and Warren, Stephen leaves behind his beloved children; Karlee Winslow Ottino and her significant other, Parker Stuart of Plymouth, Maxx Harlow Ottino and his significant other, Valerie Ritz of Plymouth, Samantha Anderson Ottino of Plymouth and Kiera Virginia Ottino of Plymouth. He is also survived by his siblings; Louis John Ottino II, Warren James Ottino, Jr., and Jeanne Ottino Rauzenberg. He also leaves behind his former wife and best friend, Karie Lee Ottino. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visitation held on Tuesday, December 3, from 3 - 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stephens memory to a .
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019