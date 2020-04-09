|
|
Stephen Phillip "Pete" McCracken died April 3rd, 2020, peacefully in his St. Petersburg, FL. home surrounded by his wife Theresa (Martin) and son Stephen Martin. Steve was born February 9th, 1941 in Kenton, Ohio to Ruth Louis (Hottensmith) and Robert Rankin McCracken. He was raised in Bellefontaine, Ohio. After graduating HS in 1959, Steve attended Bowling Green State University. While he really enjoyed playing basketball there, he decided college was not for him. Steve joined the Navy in 1961, where he served as the communications specialist on an aircraft carrier, the USS WASP CVS-18, stationed in Boston. The USS WASP played a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, was responsible for the recovery of two Gemini space capsules and provided US protection with cruises in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. Steve was the star of the ships basketball team and enjoyed his shore leave in Boston. There he met the love of his life, Theresa (Terry). After serving four years in the Navy, Steve returned to Ohio, but his heart was calling him back to Massachusetts. Steve and Terry were married November 12, 1966 in Taunton, MA. After settling in MA, Steve went to work for the New England Telephone Company installing lines and phones. Steve, Terry and their new son Stephen Martin moved to Plymouth, MA in 1971. Steve's love for his family came first but basketball was a close second. He was active in Plymouth's basketball leagues and traveled to Hampton Roads, VA and Baton Rouge, LA to compete in the Senior Olympics from 2001-2003. Steve was his son's biggest fan and spent endless hours shooting hoops with "Stevie". Steve retired from Verizon in 2001. He and Terry moved to St. Petersburg, FL. in 2015 to be near their son. Steve joined the Clearwater, FL. YMCA and continued to shoot hoops. He and Terry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Ireland with Steve and Vicki and returned to Plymouth every summer to visit friends and family. Steve was proceeded in death by his older brother, Robert Karl of Bellefontaine, OH. Steve is survived by his wife Terry, son Steve (Vicki), life-long friend Marion Cavicchi, sister Jane (Wade), brother Ed and many nieces and nephews. Steve did not wish to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 17757 US Highway North, Suite 175, Clearwater, FL 33764.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020