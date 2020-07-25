Stephen R. Dragos, of Carver, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 77. He was the devoted husband of 48 years to the love of his life, Carolynne (Armando), and passed peacefully with her and their two children closely by his side. Stephen was born and raised in New Jersey - the beloved son of the late Helene (Baranowski) and Martin Dragos - where he graduated from West Orange High School and William Paterson University. He enlisted in the United States Army for a GI Bill and proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1964-1967 as a member of the Army Special Forces Green Beret 81st Airborne Unit. After the war, he returned home and met Carolynne in 1971 and the two married in May of 1972. They settled in Towaco, NJ before moving to Rochester, MA in 1985. Stephen worked in Human Resources for many years retiring a few years ago from General Metal Finishing in Attleboro. Stephen was known as a kind and generous man with a sharp sense of humor and a passion for great food and his family. He was a dog lover with a huge heart who enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching baseball, football and especially his favorite team, the Boston Colleges Eagles. Stephens true passion, however, was his family, who he loved unconditionally and with fierce loyalty. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Anthony and Rich- ard Dragos. He is survived by his loving wife Carolynne, and his beloved children: daughter Tisa Lynne and her husband Tim Cohane of Plymouth, MA and son Scott and his wife Marta of Winchester, MA. He was the cherished Gramps or Umps of Peyton, T.J, Jaxon, Andie and Troy. He is also survived by his sister Marceline Schlig and her husband Morty of NJ and brothers Martin and his wife Sue of NJ, Raymond of NJ, Ricky of CT, Michael and his wife Patti of NC and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, all services will be held privately. Stephen will proudly be laid to rest with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vietnam Veterans Association of America in the name of Stephen R. Dragos at https://vva.org/donate/
