Susan M. Carpilio (formerly; Susan M. Heyd), age 54, of Plymouth, formerly of Holbrook, passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was the wife of Paul J. Carpilio, who she married in September of 2017. Loving mother of Kristy Sassone, and Kelly Heyd. Step mother of John, and Matthew Carpilio. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Victoria, and Chase Sassone, siblings; Robert Rob, and Kim Cotone, and nephew; Joshua Kominsky. Born in Brockton MA, on October 9, 1965, daughter of Robert Bob Cotone and the late Barbara (Swift) Cotone. Susan was a graduate of Holbrook High School, Class of 1983, and went on to make her career as an administrator in the medical field. She loved her Saturday nights out with her husband, Paul, especially dancing to live music on the Plymouth Waterfront with an espresso martini and a good chicken parmesan. Susan adored her family and friends, she could always be found visiting with her children and grandchildren. A visitation will be held at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St. Plymouth, on Thursday, July 9th, from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Bonaventures Church, Plymouth (Manomet), at 10:00 am. Followed by burial in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Donations in Susans memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
