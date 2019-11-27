|
Susan M. Fraser, age 74 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John J. Fraser, and the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Feeney) Shea. Born in Boston, Susan was raised in Hyde Park. She moved in 1978 to raise her family in Plymouth. Educated in Boston schools, she worked briefly as a shipping clerk for SMS Company in Plymouth, but she was fortunate to be able to spend her time making a home for her family. She enjoyed many things in her lifetime. She was artistic and enjoyed arts and crafts, loved music, especially enjoying Elvis Presley, camping, cruising and great times at the American Legion with groups of her friends. She had a great fondness for the beach and was proud of her Irish heritage, always hoping to make a trip to Ireland. Her dog Cody was a great comfort and companion to her. Besides her loving husband John of 53 years, she is survived by her children, Lynne Supple and her husband Bill of Carver, Tracy Randall and her husband Stephen of Kingston and Brian Fraser and his wife Jennifer of Chelmsford, her grandchildren, Ryan Supple and his wife Colleen, and their son Weston, Liam and Riley Supple, Kaitlyn and Rebecca Fraser. She was the sister of the late Leo, Barry and Edward Shea. Visitation with Susan's family will be on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home , 373 Court Street (Next to Cordage Park) Plymouth. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 126 South Meadow Rd., Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Directions and more information at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019